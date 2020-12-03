Robert Dale Young, 64, of Myersville, Maryland, died suddenly on Nov. 30, 2020. He was born in Frederick in 1956 to the late Harold and Madeline Young, brother to Ronald, Harold Jr., Kenneth, James and Cecilia Young, and companion for many years to Carol Pyett. He was a 1974 graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, and he was employed by Dewey Jordan Inc. for many years. Services will be private.
