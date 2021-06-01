Maryland — Mrs. Roberta J. “Bert” Day, 77, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed on May 20, 2021. She lived in Brunswick for 50 years and spent summers at Worthley Pond in Peru, Maine.
Born in Rumford, Maine, on March 13, 1944, she was the daughter of John and Lillian (Austin) Belanger Jr. Bert was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford, with the Class of 1963. She worked as a transportation assistant for the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy for over 30 years. She loved to read and spend time with her family and friends, both in Maryland and Maine.
Bert was married in Arlington, Virginia, on June 19, 1965, to Charles A. Day. She is survived by her husband, Charlie; her daughter, Dawn Marie Day Morales, husband Manny and children Cecilia and Dominic; and her son, Shawn Alden Day, wife Angela and children Megan Phelps and Wesley Day, all of Frederick. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Murphy, her husband Bill and their children of Mexico, Maine. She was predeceased by her twin brother, Robert J. Belanger.
Funeral services will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin Street, Rumford, Maine.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bert’s name to Mission of Mercy, 22 S. Market St., Suite 6D, Frederick, MD 21701, or at www.amissionofmercy.org.