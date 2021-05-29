MARYLAND — Mrs. Roberta “Bert” Day, 77, died May 20, 2021, in Fredrick, Maryland, where she has resided and spent summers at Worthley Pond in Peru.
Born in Rumford, Maine, on March 13, 1944, she was a daughter of John and Lillian (Austin) Belanger Jr. Bert was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford with the Class of 1963. She worked as a transportation assistant for the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy for more than 30 years. She loved to read and spend time with her family and friends at Worthley Pond.
Bert was married in Arlington, Virgnia, on June 19, 1965, to Charles A. Day, of Maryland, who survives. Other survivors include her daughter, Dawn Marie Morales and husband Manuel “Manny,” of Fredrick, Maryland; her son, Shawn Alden Day and wife Angela, of Frederick, Maryland; her sister, Mary Ann Murphy and husband Bill, of Mexico; grandchildren, Cecilia and Dominic Morales, Wesley Day and Megan Phelps, of Frederick, Maryland.
Funeral services will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin Street, Rumford, Maine.