Roberta D. Dickey, 74, of New Market, Maryland, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Robert Joseph Dickey Jr.
Born on Oct. 14, 1947, in Alexandria, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Marian (Frederickson) and Robert DeLisle. Roberta graduated from George Washington High School, class of 1965, then graduated from Marshall University, class of 1969. Roberta grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, and relocated to New Market, Maryland, in 1993. She was a selfless and generous person who dedicated her life to her family and friends. Roberta quietly battled Stage 4 breast cancer for three years. Her diagnosis did not stop her from living life to the fullest; she continued pursuing her passion for hiking, running, shopping and time with her beloved family and friends. She will forever be remembered.
In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by her two sons, Tim and wife Kim Mayberry, and Scott and wife Kristi Mayberry; grandchildren, Dylan, Maxiumus, Kendall and Cora Mayberry.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles DeLisle.
A celebration of her life with her friends and family will be held at Cedarbrook Community Church, 23700 Stringtown Road, Clarksburg, Maryland, on Dec. 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. with time for food and fellowship to follow at Brewer’s Alley.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared staufferfuneralhome.com.