Roberta Harris

Roberta Frances Zimmerman Harris, 91, of Okeechobee, Florida, and formerly of Frederick, Maryland, went to be with her Lord on Oct. 22, 2020. Born Oct. 11, 1929 in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Nellie Tyler Zimmerman and the last and youngest of ten siblings.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Julian Upton Harris in 2011 and her devoted daughter, Susan Debra Ramsburg in 2018. She leaves behind one son, Robert Julian Harris and wife, Christina of Frederick, Maryland; one daughter, Judith Ann Calhoun and husband, Duane of Bonita Springs, Florida; grandsons, Michael Howard Ramsburg, Julian Carl Harris, three stepgrandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Roberta was a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, crocheting and making crafts. She loved to reminisce about times gone by, especially growing up on the farm and times spent with her family. She and her husband, Julian, were snowbirds that flew south to Okeechobee, Florida, many years and became Floridians in 1986.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held later in Frederick, Maryland.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.okeechobeeseawinds.com.