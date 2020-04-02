Roberta Seifarth Danko, 78, passed away on March 18, 2020 at Edenton Retirement Community in Frederick, Maryland. She passed peacefully after a long decline from dementia and rheumatoid arthritis.
Roberta was born on March 11, 1942 in Cumberland, Maryland to Rosalie Kane and Robert Seifarth. Raised in Cumberland and later, Silver Spring, MD, she graduated from Sherwood High School in 1960. She worked for 17 years as a cartographer for the Department of Defense, where she was one of only a handful of women breaking through the gender barriers at that time. Roberta married David Danko in 1966 and gave birth to her only child Christina in 1979.
Always a classy lady, Roberta enjoyed the arts, gourmet food, and gardening. She pursued an education in fine arts at Frederick Community College while raising her daughter and turned out numerous drawings and paintings from her home studio. She nurtured a variety of gardens on the property she shared with her husband near Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County. Roberta knew how to balance the practical responsibilities of life with fun, joy, and beauty. She made life special for her husband and daughter by planning vacations, starting holiday traditions, announcing a spontaneous dinner out, or simply turning on some music and dancing around the house.
Roberta is survived by her husband and daughter.
Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Roberta’s life at a future date. For a full memorial, please visit: https://www.forevermissed.com/roberta-seifarth-danko.