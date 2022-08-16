Robin Bushnell

Robin Kay Bushnell, of Frederick, passed away suddenly, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at her home. She went to be with her Lord at the age of 63. She was the wife of Michael Bushnell for 36 years. Born Jan. 30, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Pauline Shank.
Robin was employed for 17 years by SAIC. She was a devoted sister, mother, wife and grandmother. During her time on earth, she touched many lives with her large heart. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband, Michael, she is survived by a son, Robert Bushnell; a granddaughter, Maddie Bushnell; as well as Jane and Joe Reed, Terrie Masser, Lisa and Charlie Williams, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and George Shankle; as well as Dwayne Masser.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be at Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery.