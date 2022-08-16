Robin Bushnell

Robin Kay Bushnell, of Frederick, passed away suddenly, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at her home. She went to be with her Lord at the age of 63. She was the wife of Michael Bushnell for 36 years. Born Jan. 30, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Pauline Shank.

Robin was employed for 17 years by SAIC. She was a devoted sister, mother, wife and grandmother. During her time on earth, she touched many lives with her large heart. She will be greatly missed.