Robin C. Wiseman, 63, of Gaithersburg, died Friday July 15, 2022.
Born July 7, 1959, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Anna (Roberson) Wiseman.
Surviving is one sister, Cindy Lou Wiseman, of Gaithersburg; and a special friend, Mike O’Neil.
Robin was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald C. Wiseman.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday July 25 at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road (Md. 109), Barnesville, Maryland, (hiltonfh.com) where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, Maryland.