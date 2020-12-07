Robin D'Alessio

Robin Belinda D’Alessio, of Middletown, MD, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was the wife of James Michael D’Alessio. Born in Dearborn, Michigan, on Sept. 18, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Robert Beecher Wingate and Doris May Edwards. She was employed as a Dental Hygienist in Fort Collins, CO and then Frederick, MD. She and her husband have lived in Middletown, MD, since 1987. Robin was a knowledgeable dog trainer, and loved both dogs and cats. She looked forward to time with family, especially enjoying the grandchildren. She was very proud of the nursery in her home that she decorated to showcase Disney characters and memorabilia. Robin was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community Church, Middletown.
She is survived by her husband James, of Middletown; four sons: Michael D’Alessio and his wife Stephanie of Middletown; Jonathan D’Alessio and his wife Marci of Frederick; Benjamin D’Alessio and his wife Bethanee of Hanover, MD; and Nathan D’Alessio and his wife Michelle of Frederick; three grandsons: Mason, Wyatt, and Colton D’Alessio; and three granddaughters: Owen D’Alessio, and Destiny and Jasmine Huskey. She was predeceased by her brother Randy Wingate.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St, Middletown. There may be short delays entering to maintain social distancing, and masks are required. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown. Seating will allow social distancing, and masks are required. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate. Interment will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Middletown immediately following the Mass. All are welcome to attend the interment ceremony. Please wear a mask and social distance.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
