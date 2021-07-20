Middletown, Maryland— Robin Lynn Geary, 54, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.
Born Aug. 10, 1966, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Thomas N. “Tom” Geary and his wife Carolyn of New Market, Maryland, and the late Nancy M. Hood Geary.
He was currently employed as a machinist at TEC Inc.
Robin loved to hunt, fish and hike, and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Chris Geary and wife Heather of Boonsboro, Maryland; grandchildren, Hayden Geary, Kayley Geary and Brant Hartle-Geary; a sister, Norma Jean Gossart and her husband Mark of Middletown, Maryland; a brother, Mike Geary and his wife Susan of Knoxville, Maryland; and a niece, Erin Reeder, her husband Jason and their children Landon and Avery.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Norman T. Geary.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 3-5 p.m. at the Osborne Funeral Home, 425 S. Conococheague St., Williamsport, MD 21795. For the convenience of family and friends, the funeral home will open Saturday at noon.
Services and burial are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Middletown Volunteer Fire Company, 401 Franklin St., Middletown, MD 21767.
