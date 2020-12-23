Rod Alan Kaufman Sr., born May 3, 1961, peacefully passed away in his sleep, Dec. 11, 2020. He was 59. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lynn; his son, Rod Alan Kaufman Jr.; eight brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He worked many years as the lead custodian at Woodsboro Elementary School until his retirement. Rod struggled for many years with health issues, but he approached them all with grace and dignity, and the determination to work his hardest to recover the best that he could. He was a wonderful husband, loving father, brother, and son. He always had a positive attitude, and the grit and determination to try and overcome anything. He will also be fondly remembered by his friends Steve Fox, and Ed Frye. We were all lucky to have him in our lives, and he will be sorely missed. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, or Lonely Hearts Animal Rescue here in Frederick.
