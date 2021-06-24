Rodney Blare, 61, of Frederick, passed from this life on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Mary Blare. Born on May 6, 1960, he was the son of Robert Blare and Celia Glendean (Arnett) Blare.
Rodney served proudly in the United States Army from 1978 to 1983.
Mr. Blare was a dedicated employee of Montgomery County since 2004. He loved working on vehicles and was a mechanic for the ride on transit bus out of Shady Grove.
Rodney was an amazing and loving husband of 40 years, a father who was supportive and dedicated to his two kids, and a grandfather that loved his four grandchildren more then anything else in the world. He was a man who would help a stranger if he was able to. Rodney loved spending time with his daughter at the barn taking care of her horse and playing with his granddaughter Nora. Once a week, they would meet for lunch at Chick-fil-A. Rodney and Mary were dedicated patrons at the Chick-Fil-A, and he made many friends at the restaurant and they will greatly miss him.
Rodney spent the spring coaching his grandson, Jaxton, “little man”, baseball team with his son Anthony and he never missed a game or practice.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Anthony Blare and his wife Nancy and their children Jaxton and Alexzandra; a daughter, Tiffany Moore and her husband Thomas and their children Thomas “James” and Nora.
A celebration of Rodney’s life journey will take place on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Myersville Volunteer Fire Company, 301 Main St., Myersville, MD 21773.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.