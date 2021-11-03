Roger Burdette

Roger Leon Burdette, 73, of Ocean Pines, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Born May 5, 1948, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Roger Mullinix Burdette and Harriet Isabelle (Doody) Burdette.
He lived most of his life in Germantown, Maryland, working on the family’s dairy farm. After farming, he worked at Becton Dickinson in Sparks, Maryland, and Medimmune in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He was happily retired and had recently moved to Ocean Pines, Maryland. He spent his winters at Word Of Life RV Park in Hudson, Florida. He attended Idlewild Baptist Church while in Florida and FCF when living in Frederick. Roger was a devoted Christian husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family and loved the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Kay (Bodine) Burdette; three daughters, Sarah C. Stauder and husband, Joshua, Mary E. Northen and husband, Elijah, and Rebecca C. Ryan and husband, Michael; seven grandchildren, Owen and Maggie Northen, Elle, Luke and Joshua Stauder, and Jack and Scarlett Ryan; and two brothers, Douglas E. Burdette and wife, Cathy and Dennis G. Burdette.
He was preceded in death by his only son, Paul J. Burdette.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021, with interment at Tuscarora Presbyterian Cemetery, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Donations can be made in Roger’s memory to FCF Church 10142 Hansonville Rd Frederick, MD 21702 or Idlewild Baptist Church 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd Lutz, FL 33548.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeswv.com.