Roger Carlos “Chick” Myers, 85, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on May 6, 1935, in Maryland, he was the son of the late Roger Hume Myers and Rachel Gertrude (Darr) Myers.
Chick grew up in Urbana, Maryland, and early in life, he enjoyed time on his uncle Leo’s farm. He enlisted in the paratroopers at the age of 17 and was recognized for his marksmanship. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his vegetable garden, raising his steers and hogs, volunteering in the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department (he was a Charter member) and playing baseball and softball, and he rarely missed one of his grandson’s baseball games. He also started and coached youth baseball in Urbana and later coached softball for the City of Frederick softball team and the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department team. He loved to hunt with his son, Ronald, and also enjoyed fishing. He was an avid sports fan, especially a baseball fan, and he rooted for the Washington Nationals. For many years, he enjoyed duckpin bowling and going out to eat with his friends, especially Thursday morning with the Walkersville Diner gang.
He was a registered master plumber in the state of Maryland and ran his own business for many years, and he retired as the Frederick City plumbing inspector in 1997.
He was the loving husband of Cleo V. Myers, his wife of 65 years.
In addition to his wife, Cleo V. Myers, he is survived by his sons, Roger C. Myers, Jr., of Frederick, and Ronald C. Myers, of Walkersville; brother, Robert Myers and wife, Sandy; sisters-in-law, Fran Myers, Margie Myers, Joyce Young and Linda Warnock; brother-in-law, Gene Young; grandchildren, Megan E. Kenny and husband, Collin, of Jefferson, Maryland, Katy A. Smith and husband, Dan, of Frederick, Maryland, and Matthew W. Myers and wife, Emily, of Frederick, Maryland; great grandchildren, Karstyn and Parker Smith, and Emilia Kenny.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy C. Myers; daughter-in-law, Teresa E. Myers; and brothers, Michael Myers and Howard Myers.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the Hospice and Visiting Angels providers for their loving care and to all of his special friends for their support.
Services will be private and at the family’s discretion. Pastor Sean Delawder will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be provided to the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main St., Woodsboro, MD 21798.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.