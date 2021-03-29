Roger Carroll Roderick, 93, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Kline Hospice in Mount Airy, MD. He was the beloved husband of Barbarateen M. (Eaton) Roderick for 40 years.
Born on May 20, 1927, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Andrew McClellan and Airy Viola (Wolfe) Roderick.
Roger was a 1944 graduate of Frederick High School. After school he worked for Bartgis and Zimmerman in Frederick. He proudly served his country in Merchant Marines during WWII and was also in the National Guard. Roger was employed with the U.S. Government at Fort Detrick, Frederick, and Defense Mapping Agency, Washington, D.C. He was also a project engineer for construction of Albert Hall addition, mark 85 program, mark 90 program and various other sites. During his tenure with the government, he received numerous awards for his outstanding work, including the DMA Civilian Meritorious Award. Mr. Roderick was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Thurmont.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie K. Roderick of MI, Kimberly R. Magaha and husband Patrick of Frederick; step-son John E. Lewis and wife Colleen of Thurmont; his twin sister, Caroline Feaga of Frederick; nine grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his beloved cats, Sweetie and Peppe and his beloved boxer dog, Alex.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth and Helen and his brother Andrew.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, where a celebration of Roger’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Pastor Robert Day will officiate.
Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 15 N. Church Street, Thurmont, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.