Roger D. Baldwin

Roger Dale Baldwin, 71, of Frederick, passed suddenly on Friday, July 9, 2021. Born June 19, 1950 to the late William Henry and Kathern Anna Baldwin. He was the beloved husband to Carolyn Noreen Hood-Baldwin.
Roger enjoyed western films, professional wrestling, and his trips to Cancun, Mexico. He will be most remembered for the love he had for his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by; his children; James Hood, Michael Baldwin (Paula), Jeffrey Hood (Dawn), and Charles Baldwin (Georgia), his siblings; Bonnie Bronold, William R. Baldwin, Glenn Baldwin (Julie), Faith Carpenter, Robert Baldwin (Judy), David Baldwin, and Wayne Baldwin, his mother-in-law Annalee Spring, his close friends; Dave and Tina, John and Melissa, and Jim and Shirley, his cherished shih tzu Spanky, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by siblings; Frederick Baldwin Sr., Hope Baldwin, James Baldwin, and Mary Baldwin.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 2 — 5 pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11am. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made in Roger’s name to the Frederick Humane Society, Frederick County Humane Society, P.O. 3185, Frederick, MD 21705
