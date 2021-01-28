Mr. Roger Lee Boone, 63, of Clear Spring, Maryland, left this earth to be with the lord. He passed peacefully from complications due to COVID-19 on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown with his daughter by his side. He was the husband of Dianna Simmons Boone.
Born Feb. 21, 1957, in Frederick, Maryland, Roger was the son of the late Charles E. and Jean V. Boone of Frederick. Roger attended Walkersville High School.
In his younger years, Roger enjoyed racing his Plymouth Barracuda at 75/80 Dragway. Later in life, he spent many years as a long-haul truck driver. He enjoyed the freedom to travel all over the country and often talked about his adventures in his truck. Roger loved Florida and dreamed of retiring there in a few years. He enjoyed all things Disney and would spend hours talking about his many vacations to Walt Disney World. Roger also loved to tell stories about his childhood growing up on the farm. He loved spending time with his wife, Dianna, and three dogs: Amy, Bailey and Cooper.
In addition to his wife, Roger is survived by his daughter, Wendy Parrish of Myersville; stepdaughter, Tammy Hodges, of Houston, Texas; stepson, Clint Nininger, of Hagerstown; and two grandsons, Ethan Parrish and Cameron Nininger. In addition to his children, Roger is survived by siblings and their spouses, Vicki and Gary Geisler, of Mount Airy, Carol and Ronnie Smith, of Frederick, Penny and John Ruthvin, of Frederick, Mark and Tammy Boone, of Williamsport, and Darlene and Cole Younger, of Tennessee; nieces and nephews, Nikki Mock, Christopher Ruthvin, Jamie Hansberger and Michael Geisler. Roger is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Roger will be fondly remembered by best friends, Robert McDonald and Jeff Mays.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Charles Boone; mother, Jean Boone, son, Travis Boone; stepson, Jason Nininger; brother, Michael Boone; and nieces, Shannon Boone and Amy Geisler.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, friends and family will be invited to a celebration of life for Roger to be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ronald McDonald House Charities in which he and Dianna supported.