Roger Meade

Roger Earl Meade, 66, of Frederick, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at his home. Born July 24, 1955, in Baltimore, he was the son of Roger Earle Meade and Catherine C. (Cosgrove) Meade.
Roger was a 1973 graduate of Parkville High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1977. In 1987, he earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola College. Roger was a Vice President at Citi Corp, working as an IT project manager. Mr. Meade enjoyed coin collecting, Maryland Terrapin basketball, the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens.
He is survived by his siblings, Margaret Meade-Boggus, Paul Meade and wife Deborah, Kathleen Meade and husband Mike Horney, and James Meade; as well as nieces, Christine Chaffee and Emilie Routzahn; and a nephew, Patrick Meade. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Meade.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Muscular the Dystrophy Association, WEB P.O. Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075
