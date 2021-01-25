Roger Lee Nester, 74, of Woodstock, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock. Pastor Terry Nester will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. COVID restrictions apply for the service.
Roger was born on May 13, 1946 and was the son of the late Robert and Ethel Craig Nester.
He is survived by his wife, Dream Nester; his son, Eric Nester (Gail); his daughter, Renee Koontz (Terry); five grandchildren, Amanda Tobery, Julia Koogle, Britney Koogle, Eric “Tony” Nester, and Justin Nester; six great- grandchildren, Dreama Nester, Jeremy Everhart, Jacob Everhart, Kashus Cook, L.J. Tobery, and Gunner Tobery and 6 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.