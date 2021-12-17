Roger Walker

Roger Lee Walker, of Great Cacapon, West Virginia, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the age of 73.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Walker; daughters, Dawn Udy and husband Mark Udy, of Charles Town, West Virginia, and Denise Keefer and husband Dustin Keefer, of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Danielle Udy, Desirae Reed, Roger Reed, Emily Keefer and Lilly Keefer; brothers, Preston Knight and Frank James; and a sister, Betty Hensley.
Born Oct. 17, 1948, in Olney, Maryland, he was the son of the late Mrs. Clara Linda James and grandparents Raymond and Helen Walker. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Roger served his country proudly with honors. Roger worked for 30-plus years and retired from Montgomery County Public Schools. After his retirement, Roger and his wife moved to West Virginia, where he put his one-of-a-kind personality to use working for Food Lion as an associate.
Roger had a way of connecting with anyone he encountered, which blessed him with many “friends.” His love for the outdoors included fishing, horseshoes, playing and coaching softball, and just tinkering outside in his buildings. A favorite hobby that Roger, his wife and family enjoyed was riding Harleys. Many memories were made from Myrtle Beach to Washington, D.C. Roger later traded his beloved Harley for a little red Corvette name Roberta.
Family was not only Roger’s priority but his purpose in life. His love and dedication for his wife Barbara was one like no other. Their bond was as strong as their almost 50 years of marriage. He loved his pride and joy, his daughters, greatly, but being a Paw Paw was one of the greatest joys in his life. From going to football and soccer games, supporting all their activities, or taking them on adventures, his grandchildren knew their Paw Paw was their biggest fan. Many nieces, nephews and cousins were also a big part of his life, and he cherished each one dearly.
Services will be held at noon Monday, Dec 20, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Ave., Walkersville. A military burial service will follow at Parklawn Cemetery, Rockville, Maryland. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Doey’s House of Washington County, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.