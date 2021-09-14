Mr. Roland Ralph Crummitt, 84, of Frederick, passed away at home Sept. 12, 2021.
Born Jan. 25, 1937, in Frederick, Roland was the son of the late Ralph T. and Bessie Crummitt. Roland was a bricklayer all of his working life, helping build houses in Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the house in which he lived.
Mr. Crummitt is survived by five children and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Crummitt.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Crummitt’s memory may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society (fchs.org).