Ronald Baer

Mr. Ronald Wayne Baer Sr., 73, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Sandra Michael Baer for 54 years. Born in Frederick on Jan. 17, 1947, he was a son of the late Franklin Thomas Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Smith Baer.
He was a painter for 50 years. He loved playing poker, going fishing and, most of all, spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Shelly L. Baer, Rhonda M. Redmond, Rona ld W. Baer Jr. and wife, Cindy, Shawn M. Baer and Nicholas Haines and wife, Tammy; sisters, Joan Neel and husband, Charles, and Carol (Kay) Droneburg and husband, Henry; brothers, Max Baer Sr. and Charles (Baldy) Baer and wife, Christine; six grandchildren, Kevin Bolinger Jr., Trista and Jada Redmond, Laney Baer and Abigail and Caleb Haines; one great-granddaughter, Ariellla Bolinger; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and brother-in-law, Paul O’Hara, Jr. He was preceded in death by siblings, Franklin T. Baer Jr., Bruce O. Baer Sr., Donald W. Baer, James L. Baer, Betty Jane Stup, Adriann (Ann) Brust, Margaret Knott and Mary O’Hara; and nephews, George F. Baer and Bruce O. Baer Jr.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church St., Frederick. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Those wishing to attend may meet inside the main gate by 9:45 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.