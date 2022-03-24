Ronald Eugene Boyce, 58, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 22, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, with his loving family by his side. Ronald was born Nov. 10, 1963, in Brunswick, Maryland, to the late Betty Jane Boyce (Hoffman) and Milton “Pete” Boyce. He is survived by his children, Shannon Boyce, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, Jessica Hawkins (Boyce), of Florida, and Ronald Boyce Jr., of Ranson West Virginia; devoted granddaughter, Alissa Darr, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia; six other grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; devoted sister, Treasa Stocks and husband Barry, of Brunswick, Maryland; brother, Raymond Boyce and wife Jackie, of Sevierville, Tennessee; brother, Michael Boyce and wife Michelle, of Frederick, Maryland; several nieces and nephews; devoted ex-wife, Patsy Boyce, of Summit Point, West Virginia; and stepchildren, Darin Barrow, Daryl Barrow, Kaila Napier and Adaira Barrow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Boyce; brothers, William Boyce and Michael Boyce; and his stepson, Duane Barrow. He loved NASCAR, football and working in the yard. His greatest joy was being pappy to his grandchildren! He had a big heart, and will be missed by many. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the Brunswick Fire Department station (located at the Brunswick Crossing shopping center near Weis Markets), 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick, MD 21716.
