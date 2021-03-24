Ronald Butler

Ronald D. Butler, 68, of Frederick, went to be with our Lord and savior, March 18, 2021, at Genesis of Ballenger after a two-month battle with brain cancer. He was the loving husband of Deborah Butler of 47 years.
Born on Sept. 22, 1952, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Gene D. Butler and Shirley Butler Miller.
Ronnie graduated from Frederick High School in 1970. While in school, he worked at Gilbert’s Auto Repair in Frederick. He also worked at Butler/Warner Case Company in Adamstown, Key Chevrolet, Grimes Towing for 42 years and Mark’s Equipment & Towing for 12 years. He also worked for his friend Mark Grubb and Bear Enterprises. In addition, he helped his son with towing, roll-off, and farming. Ronnie was known for his knowledge, great training, education and friendship. He was a great listener to his friends. Ronnie loved to collect JI Case tractors, big and small. He enjoyed going to tractor toy shows and spending time with family and friends. He was a former member of Carroll Manor Fire Company in Adamstown.
In addition to his wife, Ronnie is survived by daughter, Sabrina Kolb (Donald Jr.); son, Gene Butler and friend Christina Leishman; brother, Keith Butler (Janis); sister, Kimberly Butler; grandchildren, Kendra, Kari, Jean Marie and David Butler and their mother, Amy Klinger; aunts, Ruby Eagle (David Hoffman), Patricia Grimes (Richard Blickenstaff) and Betty Butler; nephews, Randy Butler and Wade Butler (Tara); great-nephews, Luke and Nolan Butler; and mother-in-law, Betty Anderson.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Millard and Lottie Wilt, and Harvey and Catherine Butler Jr.; uncles, Harvey Butler III and Donald Butler; aunt, Alberta Baker; stepfather, Daniel Miller Sr.; and father-in-law John Anderson.
Ronnie will be greatly missed by family and friends as he was always willing to lend a hand.
His family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Johns Hopkins Hospital and Genesis of Ballenger for the care he received.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice or Carroll Manor Fire Company. Viewing will be March 24 from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25 at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed at garylrollinsfuneralhom.com.