Ronald Davis

Ronald William Davis, 76, of Mount Airy, Maryland, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Kline Hospice House. Born March 28, 1944, in San Antonio, TX, he was the son of the late Alice (Hegedus) Davis and Daniel Davis. He was the husband of 50 years of the late Judith (Hutton) Davis.
Raised in Canandaigua, New York, Ron graduated valedictorian from the Canandaigua Academy in 1962 before attending the University of Michigan and earning his Bachelor of Science in engineering in aerospace engineering in 1966. Married in January of 1967 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, he held several positions in the aerospace and defense industry including NASA in Cleveland, Ohio, as well as with General Dynamics supporting the development of the F-16 fighter jet.
He later earned his Ph.D. from Cornell University and arrived at a research lab at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), formerly known as the National Bureau of Standards, in the mid 1970s. His focus was on the computational modeling of combustion and soot particle behavior. He retired from civil service 25 years later in the early 2000s.
He was an avid opera enthusiast and collected many rare recordings from the classical period.
He is survived by son William Davis and wife Stephanie of Westminster, brothers Richard (Joanne) Davis of New York and Robert (Wendy) Davis of Texas and grandchildren Riley and Rowan Davis.
