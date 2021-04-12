Ronald Duane Winnett, 79, of Frederick, passed away April 9, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
Duane was born April 19, 1941, in Amity, PA, to the late Wallace L. and Opal Dague Winnett.
He was the beloved husband of Valerie Antoinette ‘Toni’ (Cappucci) Winnett, married 56 years after meeting at West Virginia Wesleyan College; devoted father to Jodie (Mike Cabanski) Winnett of Chicago, IL and Stacie (Rich) Tinucci of Mooresville, NC; and walker of Buddy, his fox terrier.
Duane had only recently retired after more than 40 years as a salesman at Packaging Services of America in Williamsport, MD. His career evolved from serving central Pennsylvania furniture companies to creating packaging solutions for the new life sciences corridor that had grown up around Frederick.
Duane was an avid golfer and regular member of the Sunday Walkers at Holly Hills Country Club. He always looked forward to his bi-annual golf outings to Myrtle Beach.
An accomplished woodworker, he made grandmother clocks for each of his three sisters, hope chests for his girls, and cutting boards for many. Perfecting his wood-turning skills was an ongoing goal.
Duane could often be seen around Frederick driving his late father’s Model A Ford. A lover of road trips, he, Toni, and their friends, Donnie and Cheryl Jenkins, drove their antique cars as far as Acadia National Park in Maine to take part in Duane’s sister’s “Walk in the Park” project. He was a longtime member of the Francis Scott Key Antique Car Club.
A doting grandfather, Duane would don the family’s handed-down Santa Claus suit each season to delight his grandsons and neighbor children. Unfortunately, his portrayal terrified his grandson Connor.
He was a generous and helpful neighbor with a powerful snow blower. For years, he was the Dad trusted to test the depth of the ice on the neighborhood pond before the kids were allowed to ice skate.
Duane’s large heart, good-natured spirit, and humorous approach to life will be deeply missed. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife; daughters; sons-in-law; grandsons, Connor Tinucci, and Austin Tinucci; step-grandson, Cory Cabanski; three sisters, Sally Ann (Glee) Duff of Ft. Myers, FL, Mary Lee Winnett of Springhill, FL, and Donna Mae (Mike) Guthrie of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Jay (Pat) Winnett of Amity, PA; sister-in-law, Donna (Romanetti) Winnett of Amity, PA; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by his brother, Jon Winnett; and sister-in-law, Janice (Cunningham) Winnett.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy (U.S. 15 N), Frederick, followed by a funeral service. Duane will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in a private ceremony. The service will be live-streamed at www.resthaven.us from Duane’s obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, to honor the joy that Duane found playing golf with his grandsons, donations may be made to First Tee at https://firsttee.org/donate.