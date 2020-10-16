Mr. Ronald “Hitchum Heavy” Wayne Eckenrode, 69, of Frederick, Maryland, died Oct. 13, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of 51 years to Sharon Eckenrode.
Born on June 29, 1951 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Claude and Mary Eckenrode.
He was formerly employed with Southern States as a truck driver but spent most of his life as a farmer. Ronald was a country boy through and through.
In addition to his wife Sharon, he is survived by his daughters, Teresa Golden and husband Scott and Christina Eckenrode; son, Ronald Eckenrode; sisters, Etta Eckenrode, Connie Stine and Nancy Pyles; brothers, Claude Eckenrode, James Eckenrode, Junior Eckenrode and Charles Eckenrode. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews with a special mention to his great-niece Savannah Gillis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Steve Eckenrode and sisters, Shirley Eckenrode and Kathy Sier.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Linda Lambert will officiate.
Inurnment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.