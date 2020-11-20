Ronald Eugene Mills, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 15, 2020, after a 20-month battle with lung cancer. Born in Rockville on Oct. 16, 1936, to Ralph and Margaret Mills, he is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Thelma Wiegand Mills; a blended family of seven children, Sherry Billerio (Frank), David Mills (Veenie), Kathy Mills (Blaine), Marc Mills, Candice Prentice (Kim), Bryon Miller (Dawn) and Diana Blessing (John); 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many young people who called him Pop. He is also survived by two sisters, Joan Mills and Mary Palmer (Gary); and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Dryman and Peggy Louia.
Ronald was a bricklayer for more than 50 years before becoming a full-time Hereford breeder. He spent his retirement raising and showing his cattle and being involved with the Maryland Hereford Association, serving on the board as a Member an officer. He loved going to cattle sales and shows, especially the junior shows.
The family would like to thank the Frederick Health Hospice and his nurses for the excellent care he received. Thelma would also like to extend her deepest appreciation to all the family and friends who have supported her and Ronald in so many different ways during this difficult time.
As per his wish, his body will be donated to the State Anatomy Board. No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s name to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702, or a charity of your choice.