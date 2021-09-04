Ronald Federline

Ronald Lee Federline, 82, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital, with his wife, Judith L. Federline, by his side. Born in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 1939, he was the son of the late Thomas Meredith Federline and Christine Elizabeth (Connell) Federline.
Ron was a graduate from Frederick High School and an Army veteran. He retired from the Montgomery County police force in 1994. He was a member of Elks Lodge No. 684 and the American Legion. He enjoyed spending time with loved ones (especially his great-granddaughter, Claire), fishing, going out for breakfast (especially Waffle House), travel, cooking and anything he could to help a friend or neighbor. He loved animals, he loved to laugh, and he thought almost everything was better with hot sauce.
In addition to his wife, Judith, he is survived by his daughters, Annette Tennant (Punch) and Christine Harrington (Richard); grandchildren, Stephanie Dennison, Seth Harrington, Tyler Tennant and Sara Tennant; siblings, Karla Deater, Tim Federline, Brian Federline and Daniel Smith; as well as many other family and friends.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to assemble at the FSK Historic Chapel of the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. to process to the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be made to World Central Kitchen, Attn: Erin Gore, 655 New York Ave NW, Sixth Floor, Washington, DC 20001, or by visiting www.wck.org.
