Ronald Foland

Local Frederick businessman Ronald Franklin Foland, 82, of Stuart, Florida, and Frederick, Maryland, passed away May 12, 2022, in Florida. He was born Jan. 27, 1940, to Austin Franklin and Lillian Wachter Foland, and he was the grandson of Harry Franklin and Ivy Rickerds Foland. He was the third-generation owner of H. Frank Foland & Son Concrete Contractors.
Educated in Frederick public schools, he graduated from Frederick High School in 1958 and Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon) in 1963. He worked in Cleveland, Ohio, in the office of Howard, Needles, Tamman and Bergendorf, designing interstate highways before returning to Frederick to enter the family construction business, expanding it from a sole proprietorship to a partnership to a corporation.
Ron also joined fellow classmate Russell Horman and two other businessmen to establish Tranquility of Fredericktowne — an assisted living enterprise serving Frederick County and its surrounding areas.
Ron was the beloved husband of classmate Edith Whisner. They married in 1963 and started a family of five children: Kimberly Foley, Stacy Brown (Tim), Ronda Foland, Erik Foland (Maritza) and Karen Foland (Jonathan McGreevy). He is survived by brother, Kenneth Foland; sister, Barbara Dickerson; 20 grandchildren, Heather Morgan (Dan), Brian Foley, Kristen Chapman (Tim), Michael Foley (Molly), Scott Brown, Ian Foland (Jasmine), David Brown, Kory Foland (Abby), Daniel Brown, Erika Henrie (Levi), Lily Foland, Madelin Foland, Aidan Foland, Finn McGreevy, Elli Foland, Sullivan McGreevy, Nadia Foland, Michael McGreevy, Arlie Foland and Mary McGreevy; and nine great-grandchildren, Grace Morgan, Charlotte Morgan, Landon Henrie, Juliette Henrie, Asher Foland, Myles Chapman, Darcie Henrie, Sophie Foland and Owen Chapman. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet Sharrer; and two grandsons, Zachary and Peyton Foland (Erik). His other interests included fishing, golf, boating, travel and playing cards with his friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be mailed to The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, with Friends of Baker Park noted in the check’s memo line. Online donations may be made at frederickcountygives.org/friendsofbakerpark. Dedicated memorial donations may also be made to Florida Oceanographic Society, 890 NE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL 34996, or online at floridaocean.org.
