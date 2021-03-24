Ronald J. Harner, 63, of Boyds, died on March 20, 2021.
Born on March, 30, 1957, he was the son of Doris E. Harner and the late Harry L. Harner.
Surviving besides his mother is one son, Devin Harner of West Virginia; two sisters, Patsy Taylor, of New Market, Maryland, and Janet Lawless, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; and one grandson, Blake Harner.
Ronald was preceded in death by one brother, Harry Lee Harner Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26 at the Boyds Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 19901 White Ground Road, Boyds, Maryland.