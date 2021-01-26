Ronald Lee Whittington born May 10, 1943, in Frederick, Maryland, passed on to be with his heavenly father Jan. 20, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Ronald was born to the late Harry Lee Whittington and Annabelle Baker Whittington. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1961. He married Deborah Jean Lloyd Whittington on March 28, 1981. Ronald was an electrician from 1961 to 1971 and then worked as an electrician/draftsman for NIH from 1971 to 2007 before he retired. After retirement, he worked as a project officer for NIH as a contractor from 2007 to 2013.
Ronald was Baptist in faith and was a member of the Brunswick Eagles #1136, Brunswick American Legion, and the Frederick Elks Club. He loved boating, camping, traveling with his family, spending time at his lake house in Deep Creek, Maryland, and spending time with his family, especially his grandson Collin Kissner.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Jean Lloyd Whittington; his children, Brian Smith (Jodi), of Bel Air, Maryland, Tamara Scrivener (Mike), of Bel Air, Maryland, and Teri Kissner (Tom), of Smithsburg, Maryland; and a grandson, Collin Kissner of Smithsburg, Maryland.
Ronald is also survived by siblings, Dennis Whittington, of Hedgesville, West Virginia; and Shirley Almendinger (John), of Dunellen, New Jersey; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Sutphin (Fred) of Berryville, Virginia, Mary Margaret Slagle, of Rosemont, Maryland, and Dinah Huffer and significant other Bill King of Urbana, Maryland. Ronald is survived by nephews and nieces, Chris Whittington, Brett Davis (Heather), Jerry Burdette (Teresa), Maryann Sofranko (Eric), Megan and Ryan Huffer. He is survived by great-nieces and great-nephews, Meghan and Hayley Davis, Jacob, Pagie, and Ezra Burdette, Hailey Sofranko, Carter Metz, Oaklyn Hapeman and Ryder Huffer. He will be greatly missed by Collin’s girlfriend, Bailey Cook of Cumberland, Maryland.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date due to COVID restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.