Ronald Luersen

Mr. Ronald Bernard Luersen, 88, of Frederick, passed away on April 5, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Shirley Luersen, his wife of 69 years.
Born Aug. 11, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ronald was the son of the late Philip and Marie Luersen. Mr. Luersen worked as a health physicist with the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., retiring in 1994. He was an avid golfer, and he also enjoyed woodworking and travel. He most enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandkids.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Luersen is survived by four children, Debbie Gray and husband Gil, David Luersen and wife Rachel, Theresa Hentgen and husband Mike, and Stephen Luersen and wife Allison; seven grandchildren, Adrian Olivo, Sean Kelly, Tara Engel, Tim Hentgen, Bethany Baker, Hannah Luersen and Sarah Luersen; six great-grandchildren, Michael, Jennifer, Kaitlyn, Harper, Nora and Abbey; two brothers, Gregory Luersen and wife Janet and Norbert Luersen and wife Rose; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Babb.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) or to the Homewood Foundation, 16107 Elliott Parkway, Williamsport, MD 21795 (homewood.com).