Ronald Manges

Ronald Eugene Manges, 77, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed peacefully Tuesday, July 5, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.
Ronald was born Oct. 23, 1944, in Cumberland, Maryland. He was the son of Alfred and Margaret (True) Manges. He grew up in the city of Cumberland, Maryland, and attended Fort Hill High School. Being a three-season athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball, Ron later graduated from Fort Hill High School in 1962, and he received a scholarship from the University of Maryland to play quarterback for the football team. Ron said he could not grasp the idea of why a college would want him to play football and attend class. Later, he decided this would not work for him, so he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. It did not take him long to figure out that the military was not for him. In 1965, Ron moved to Frederick, Maryland, where his management skills landed him a career with State Farm Insurance. This period of time extended to a 42-year span during which he found lifelong friendships. A few years after moving to Frederick, he received a call from the Frederick Falcons, who asked him to play quarterback — a position he played for eight years. During that period of time, he met the love of his life, Candis Manges. The two later got married at First Baptist Church of Frederick, Maryland, on June 24, 1972. The love Ron had for his wife could be seen from miles away. He absolutely adored her in each moment; whether that be in sickness or health, he was always her No. 1 supporter. The love story of Ronald and Candis was always seen by everyone and will forever be cherished. The loving couple celebrated their milestone of 50 years of marriage this past June. Ron started coaching in the Walkersville area with the Glade Valley Athletic Association for baseball but soon started coaching Midget football with GVAA. His son, Ronald E. Manges Jr., played in these sports during that time period as well but unfortunately passed away from a car accident in 1985. In 1986, Ronald’s life made a drastic change for the better when Dave Schrodel asked him to become involved with coaching football at Walkersville High School. His career began to light up once he became the offensive coordinator for the varsity team. In addition, that same year, he received a call from Dave Miller, who asked him to announce basketball games. He later gave up announcing Walkersville boys basketball games in 2016 to watch his youngest granddaughter play basketball and to announce her games. Ron also did some announcing for the softball and baseball teams at Walkersville High School over the years. In addition to his contributions to athletics, he was inducted into the Frederick County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, and was part of the Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club.
During his free time, Ron would play golf, typically at Maple Run in Thurmont, Maryland. Also, he would occasionally mow the “greens” for them; in turn, he’d play a couple holes after mowing. He sometimes did not have the luxury of playing some golf after, but that’s because he was either running errands or busy with one of his favorite activities: Poppy’s Daycare. This day care service is not typical; instead, it is absolutely full of love, lessons and the best moments of “Poppy” laughing and enjoying himself. The day care he ran was for his great-grandson, Josiah Ramirez, whom he loved so dearly. In some cases, it was “Poppy and Grammi’s Daycare,” where the two would take turns running the day care, or at the same time. When he was not running the day care, he was most likely outside mowing, gardening or even in the pool. He enjoyed the time he got to spend outside doing all of those things because it gave him something to look forward to each and every day.
Ron once said, “The experience of sports teaches you character, and character goes a long way in life. If you have good character, you’re going to be a good person” and Ron — or “Mango” and even the classic “Mr. Ron” — was all that a good person would have hoped to be, because he was truly amazing to each and every person he encountered in his lifetime.
Ronald Eugene Manges is survived by his wife, Candis J. Manges, of Walkersville; daughters, Kristina L. Martin and husband Paul Martin, of Walkersville, Cynthia L. Gaus and husband Van Gaus, of Cumberland, and Nikki L. Manges, of Walkersville; grandchildren, Capt. Meleah Martin, Alexis Gaus, Dalton Gaus, Rayel Wright and Rian Wright; his great-grandson, Josiah Ramirez; and many nieces, nephews and adopted children/grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Margaret Manges; his brothers, Roy and Roger Manges; his sister, Myrtle May Pullin; and his son, Ronald E. Manges Jr.
The family will receive friends for a celebration of his life at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville, MD 21793. We welcome our guests in attendance to share fond memories of his life.
If you are attending, we ask that you please wear blue and gold (Walkersville High School) or red and white (Fort Hill High School). In addition, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron’s honor to either Walkersville High School Athletic Boosters or Fort Hill High School Athletic Boosters.