Ronald Paul “Ronnie” Moser, 78, of Wolfsville, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born June 4, 1942 in Wolfsville, he was the son of the late Hoy D. Moser and Mary (Blickenstaff) Moser.
He was a graduate of Middletown High School class of 1960.
He retired from Frederick Motor Company after 48 years of service.
Ronnie was a lifetime member of the Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Company / Company #21.
He was an avid woodworker and one of the best auto body repairmen in the area. He was a dedicated fireman and loved spending time with his family.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Janice Marie (Myers) Moser who he married December 14, 1962, one daughter, Lisa Crummitt and husband Jeff, one grandson, J.R. Crummitt and wife Taylor, one granddaughter, Amber Crummitt, one great-grandson, Elias Crummitt, one sister, Judy Routzan, one brother, Charles “Bud” Moser and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by one brother, Warren Moser.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD. Doors will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. for the convenience of the public.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Wolfsville, MD with Pastor Randy Reid officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Ronald Moser to the Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Company, 12464 Wolfsville Rd. Myersville, MD 21773.
