Ronald Paul “Ronnie” Moser, 78, of Wolfsville, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born June 4, 1942, in Wolfsville, he was the son of the late Hoy D. Moser and Mary (Blickenstaff) Moser.
He was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1960.
He retired from Frederick Motor Company after 48 years of service.
Ronnie was a lifetime member of the Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Company/Company No. 21.
He was an avid woodworker and one of the best auto body repairmen in the area. He was a dedicated fireman and loved spending time with his family.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Janice Marie (Myers) Moser, whom he married Dec. 14, 1962; one daughter, Lisa Crummitt and husband Jeff; one grandson, J.R. Crummitt and wife Taylor; one granddaughter, Amber Crummitt; one great-grandson, Elias Crummitt; one sister, Judy Routzan; one brother, Charles “Bud” Moser; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by one brother, Warren Moser.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland. Doors will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. for the convenience of the public.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Wolfsville, Maryland, with Pastor Randy Reid officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Ronald Moser to the Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Company, 12464 Wolfsville Road, Myersville, MD 21773.
