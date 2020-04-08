Ronald Neal Rowan Jr., 61, formerly of Kensington, Maryland, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 at the home of his brother in Woodsboro, Maryland.
Ron was a warrior who bravely battled Multiple Sclerosis from its first onset at the age of 16. Ron loved rebuilding dune buggies, dirt bikes and motorcycles or just about anything with a motor. No piece of wood or metal was ever safe around Ron. Friends and family lucky enough to receive one as a gift always treasured his inlaid works of art.
Ron worked for Daedalean Associates in Woodbine, creating prototypes and later making explosives. After leaving Daedalean, Ron worked for Colonial Equipment in Mount Airy, Maryland and AA Mobility in Rockville, Maryland modifying handicap vans.
Ron was a proud member of AA and was a volunteer counselor at Montgomery General Hospital in Olney, Maryland for many years. Ron’s sobriety and recovery were very important to him and he shared his knowledge, strength and sympathetic understanding with all who sought his help.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Michelle Rowan and her mother Debbie Rowan as well as one grandchild, all of Westminster; brother, William Rowan and his wife, Juli of Woodsboro; sister, Maria Rowan of Kensington, and father, Neal Rowan and his wife Gloria of Port Orchard, Washington.
Ron also leaves behind his lifelong best friends, Mary Bailey-Adams and Pat O’Neill.
His mother Elizabeth “Betty” Rowan preceded him in death.
The family would like to thank Walkersville Community Church, Frederick Memorial Health Care and Frederick Health Hospice for their attentiveness, advice, support and care over the last several months.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.