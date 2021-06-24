Ronald Saul

Ronald Reed Saul was a former Michigan State All-American and has passed away peacefully while surrounded by his wife Robin and stepson Evan Robison, USMC, at 1:05 a.m., June 16, 2021, at the age of 73 (1948-2021). He was the son of the late Craig Greyson Saul Sr. and Ruth Janet Thompson Saul. His family also included children, Amy Rainey of Coker, Alabama, Brian Saul of Fort Worth, Texas, and Evan Robison of 29 Palms, California; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Elizabeth Brandon, Craig Saul Jr., Jean Baxter, David Saul, Raymond Saul, William Saul, Richard Saul and Joan Schomer. A three-year letter winner under Coach Duffy Daugherty from 1967-1969, he also earned first-team Academic All-American honors in 1969 and went on to play in the NFL for 12 seasons as an offensive guard.
A native of Butler, Pennsylvania, he was named the team MVP in 1969, the last Spartan offensive lineman to earn the Governor of Michigan award. He was 6-foot-2 and 239 pounds, had exceptional strength and was named “Hercules” by his teammates.
Ron was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers and went on to play six seasons in Houston, Texas, (1970-1975) and was drafted by George Allen with the Washington Redskins (1976-1981). He was a Super Bowl champion, bringing the first Super Bowl win (XVII) in 1982.
He retired and spent his time giving back to the community and participated in raising awareness and funds for many charitable organizations with his wife Robin Saul.
He was extremely patriotic and was so proud of his stepson, Evan Robison, who is an active United States Marine. Semper Fi.
Ron was blessed with so many gifts from God. He always thanked the Lord for another day. He was a gentle giant, loving, caring and very funny. He always made people feel so comfortable. One of his sayings was, “Just be yourself.” He never saw himself superior to others. When it was his time to be with the Lord, he always hoped that our Lord would say to him, “Job well done.”
Rest in peace my love until we meet again. No more suffering and no more pain. My husband will always live through me in my heart and soul. Amen.
A memorial service will be held 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Sam Michaels Park Amphitheatre, with the Father Brian Shoda officiating. Interment will be private.
Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeswv.com.