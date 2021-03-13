Ronald Spoor

Mr. Ronald Blaine Spoor of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the age of 90 years old. He was the beloved husband of the late Pauline Spoor, who passed in 2002.
Born on Oct. 2, 1930, in Elkhart, Indiana, he was the son of the late George and Matilda Spoor. Ron grew up in Michigan, where he spent his childhood. He enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. After four years of service, he began his career at Fort Detrick, where he worked for over 20 years. Ron also worked as a carpenter with Blake Construction until his retirement. He was a wonderful provider for his family, sometimes working two or three jobs, one being working evenings at Catoctin Mountain Orchard.
Ron loved spending time with his family, especially playing games and listening to music. He was a life member of the Thurmont American Legion Post 168, the Thurmont Amvets Post 7 and the Emmitsburg VFW. Ron was of the Methodist Faith and loved his Lord.
Ron is survived by his four children, Ronald B. Spoor II and wife, Linda, Marsha Yvonne Smith and husband, Carl, Kenneth Eugene Myers and wife, Martha, and Christine L. Anders and husband, Bobby; and eight grandchildren, Heather Smith, April Smith, Brandon Spoor, Brittany Spoor, Robert Anders, Tonya Norris, Paula Wetzel and Angela Anders. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Spoor, of Oklahoma; and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Foreman; siblings, Wilford Spoor, Theodore Spoor, Harold Spoor, Bill Spoor, Bob Spoor, Virginia Hershberger, Norma Jean Russell, Ruby Burton and Sally Post.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend who was greatly loved by many and will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main St., Thurmont. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, with Rev. Tim May officiating. Final resting place ceremonies will be held at the Blue Ridge Cemetery, where military honors will be provided by the Thurmont American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Ron’s honor, to the Carroll County Dove Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
