Ronald Richard Thomas, 78, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of 53 years to Shirley Thomas.
Born on April 19, 1943, in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Alfred and Elizabeth Thomas. He graduated from Pottsville High School in 1961. He continued his education at the Technical School of Electronics in 1965 and later took courses at the University College of Maryland.
Ron worked for the Library of Congress for five years before moving to BAE Systems for 42 years. He was a member of the Washington, D.C., National Guard. Ron was a senior warden and a member of the church choir and men’s church group at St. James Church before becoming a faithful member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed antique cars, watching Redskins football games, and coaching his children’s sports teams. The most important and highest priority was always his family. His love, devotion and pride in his family was evident through his unending commitment to them.
In addition to his wife Shirley, he is survived by his children, Jennifer Best, and Ronald Thomas Jr. and wife Joyce; grandchildren, Nathan Best, Natalie Best, Brooke Thomas, Reagan Thomas and Miles Thomas; nieces, Marty Warner, Paige Klase and Tracy Wasserman; sisters-in-law, Margaret Thomas and Janet Miller; and brothers-in-law, Lawrence Miller Jr. and John Finkbohner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry.
A ceremony celebrating Ron’s life will be held at a future date at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in Ron’s honor.
Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.