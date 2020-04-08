Ronald Wise

Ronald Lee Wise, 66, of Frederick died April 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of Sherry Wise, his wife of thirty-two years.
Born in Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, NC he was a son of the late Merhle Charles and Marguerite Wise.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Matthew Lee Wise, brothers Merhle Wayne (Flo) Wise, David Michael (Karen) Wise, sister Dawn Marie (Clay) Claybaugh, godson Nathen Wise, mother-in-law Genevieve Portner and friend John Baugher, father-in-law Charles Portner and wife Virginia, brother-in-law and sister-in -law Gary and Mary Portner and many nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Middletown High School class of 1971. He served in the US Naval facility, Barbados, W.I.
He was an HVAC salesman for forty-one years, first with Noland Co. and then Thomas Somerville Co.
He was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post #9, Middletown and American Legion Post #11, Frederick.
His favorite hobby was motorcycling, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, photography, skiing, softball, bowling, canoeing and golfing ,getting a hole in one in 1998.
After retiring he and classmate Ed Stely took a bucket list motorcycle trip to Alaska driving 15,600 miles in 45 days. He rode his bike in every state except Hawaii. He also enjoyed trips with his family to Italy, Greece, Hawaii, Canada, Bahamas, Bermuda and his favorite, and Alaska cruise.
At his request there will be no service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, POB 1799, Frederick, MD 21701
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
