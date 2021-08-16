Ronnie Lee Biddinger, 74, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, August 13, 2021.
Born on April 14, 1947, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Elwood L. Biddinger and Frances E. (Young) Biddinger Wilt. He will be remembered by his wife of 51 years, Marlin “Kay” Biddinger.
Ronnie was a 1964 graduate of Frederick High School. He was employed as a deputy sheriff in Frederick County. Ronnie was employed by Daybreak Adult Daycare in Frederick. He retired from Motor World. He liked custom cars, was an avid collector of hot wheels, and enjoyed vacations with his family at the beach. Ronnie was a member of the Amvets Post 2, Woodsboro American Legion Post 282, and was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1067, and Moose Lodge 371.
In addition to his wife, “Kay”, Ronnie is survived by a son, Wayne L. Biddinger and wife, Terrie, of Eldersburg, MD; a daughter, Sherry L. Campbell of Hagerstown; five grandchildren, Grace and Grayson, and Eddie, April and T.C.; four great-grandchildren; and close cousin, Marilyn Few.
A celebration of Ronnie’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD. Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be held at Union Chapel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Libertytown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Saturday and the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.