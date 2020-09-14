Rose Marie Burkey, 78, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Born on Jan. 15, 1942, in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late Richard Andrew and Gladys Josephine (Klosterman) Burkey.
Rosie was a longtime member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Brunswick, where she served as the church secretary. She attended St. Patrick’s, Cumberland, MD, during grade school and both Notre Dame Aspiranature, Ft. Lee, NJ and Catholic Girls Central, Cumberland, MD, for High School. Rosie worked for MD Property & Casualty Ins. License and GA Property & Casualty Insurance License for many years. Rosie was a Girl Scout Troop Leader (all levels) Canal Zone and Ft. Benning, GA for 10 years and served as Girl Scout Coordinator (27 years) in Ft. Benning, GA for 5 years. In her spare time she enjoyed arts and crafts and was an avid reader and volunteering with the Brunswick Community Food Bank.
She is survived by her children Brenda Marie (Schnicker) Boyer and husband Dennis of Jefferson, Kevin W. Schnicker and wife Sonya (Barton) of Osage Beach, MO; four grandchildren, Jonathan William Lawton, Stephanie Marie Lawton, Evan William Schnicker and Donovan Andrew Schnicker; great-grandchildren Kayleigh Marie Hubble and Colton Daniel Hubble; brother Richard J. Burkey and wife Sherry of Cumberland and sister Theresa Smith and husband Victor Ray of Rosemont.
A celebration of Rosie’s life journey will take place at Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769 at 10 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 15. Monsignor Robert Jaskot will officiate.
Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Cumberland, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.