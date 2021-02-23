Roseanne Patricia Murphy, 68, of Woodsboro, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown. Born Sept. 2, 1952, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Martin and Anne Smith Martin. She was the wife of Michael L. Murphy, her husband of 48 years.
She received her associate’s degree from Frederick Community College and then attended Hood College. For many years, she owned and operated a PostNet store in Frederick offering shipping options, notary services, etc. She enjoyed researching genealogy.
Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters, Bridget Anne Murphy and Chad Campbell, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Shannon Burke and David, of Walkersville; a sister, Mary Jo Martin, of Philadelphia; and a granddaughter, Thea Rose Campbell. She was predeceased by a brother, Michael Martin.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, Maryland.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our tribute wall at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.