Rosemarie Boore, age 85, passed away peacefully at Kline Hospice House on Jan. 30, 2022. She loved her family immeasurably, and she was surrounded by them throughout her brief stay in hospice.
Rosemarie was born in Schoene Lanke, Germany, on June 16, 1936, and her childhood was full of challenges and struggles during World War II. She and her mother and brother fled to Bavaria when the Russians invaded, and it was there that she spent her formative years growing up surrounded by the beautiful Alps. She went to Catholic school at a convent on the Fraueninsel, a small island on Lake Chiemsee, and then went on to nurse’s training to become a pediatric nurse. While working as a nurse she met the love of her life, Sgt Maj Donald Boore (Army), through a blind date arranged by friends. They were married on June 12, 1965, and spent 45 wonderful years together before his passing in 2010. They loved to go dancing, enjoyed going to the symphony, and taking road trips with their camper. Above all they treasured spending time with family and friends.
They lived in Westminster for many years, and Rosemarie was active with Meals on Wheels, continuing her vocation of service that she began as a nurse. After she and Don moved to Frederick, she was active with the Korean War Veterans Association Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed their monthly get-togethers immensely. She was also a long- time member of the German Edelweiss Club, and enjoyed getting together with them for dances, outings to various restaurants and events, and she loved going to their annual Christmas party.
Rosemarie had the kindest heart and a beautiful smile that would light up the room. She enjoyed getting together with her neighbors frequently for dinner or birthday gatherings, lunch outings, or just to have a glass of wine and enjoy each other’s company.
Rosemarie’s steadfast and unwavering Roman Catholic faith was her bedrock, and was what sustained her throughout her life. Her incredible faith served as a tremendous example to her family, and provided great comfort to her when she faced the challenges that came with life. She was a parishioner at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Libertytown, and would regularly go to adoration to spend time with the Lord and pray.
Rosemarie is survived by her children, Michael Boore and wife Janet, of Fishersville, Virginia, Carol O’Neel and husband Brian, of Frederick, Maryland, and Nancy Boore, of Frederick, Maryland; and grandchildren, Michelle Dent, Caitlyn O’Neel, Meaghan O’Neel, Molly O’Neel, Claire O’Neel and Brian Boore. She was blessed with five great grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews who loved her greatly. She is predeceased by her daughter, Rebecca Dent; and granddaughter Melanie Boore.
The family will receive friends at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Libertytown on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 10-11a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled for a later date.Arrangements are with Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
During this time of COVID-19, Rosemarie regularly attended the livestreamed Sunday Masses at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., and daily livestreamed with the EWTN Catholic television network. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Shrine Sunday Livestream Broadcast at nationalshrine.org/donate. Rosemarie also held a special place in her heart for servicemembers who were POWs or MIA, and for their families. Donations can also be made to the POW/MIA Foundation at 7407 LeGrande St., South, Jacksonville, FL 32244, or via paypal on the website powmialvmc.tripod.com.