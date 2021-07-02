Rosemary Lyons

Rosemary Sylvia Lyons, (85), of Frederick, Maryland, died on June 29, 2021, with her loving family by her side. Born in the Bronx, New York, to the late William and Margaret Prout, she was the loving mother to Edward Lyons Jr. (Dorota), Michael Lyons (Suzanne), Christopher Lyons (Lyn), Kathleen Koogle, Rosemary Reed (Dennnis) and Elizabeth Cross (Joe). Left to cherish her memory is her significant other, Bill Anders; her six grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was a sister to Bill Prout, and she was predeceased by her son, Douglas Lyons.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at the Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. Second St., Frederick, MD 21701. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her honor be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick MD 21702.