Rosemary S. Miller

Rosemary Sumerix Miller, age 88, of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Alpena, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home in Frederick surrounded by her adoring family.
Born Feb. 4, 1933, in Long Rapids, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Ivan Frank Sumerix and Esther Margaret McMillan Sumerix.
Mrs. Miller graduated from Alpena High School and taught in Alpena schools before staying at home to raise her family. She had an immense love for her parents and continued teaching their same family values to her children. She later worked as a direct care worker with the Northeast Michigan Community Mental Health Authority, where her clients became like family, and she continued a relationship with them even after retiring. Rosemary was a big proponent of teaching others that those with disabilities deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.
In addition to her love as a direct care worker, she enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her siblings, Edith (Mrs. Orville McGirr), Christine (Mrs. Richard Schultz), Mable (Mrs. James Anderson), Joanne (Mrs. Gordon Truman), Diane (Mrs. Richard Szymanski), DeLynn (Mrs. Charles Timm), and Kenneth (Joan Sumerix) and Keith Sumerix (Diann Sumerix); children, Gwyn (Mrs. Richard Brunn), Mark Miller (Mevelyn Miller), Myra (Mrs. Mark Spencer), Dawn (Mrs. Chuck Wisz), Renee (Mrs. Donald Lindsey) and Michelle Vidal (Sergio Aguilar); 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by siblings, Irma Sumerix, William “Billy” Sumerix, Donna (Mrs. Delbert Black), Bert (Eleanor Sumerix) and Harry (Dolores Sumerix); and children, Theresa (Mrs. Dave Boring), Curtis and David Miller.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. For everyone’s safety, and in light of the Frederick County mandate, masks are required.
A funeral service will be held at Bannan Funeral Home in Alpena, Michigan, with interment later this spring in Long Rapids Cemetery, Long Rapids, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
