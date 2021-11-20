Ross Stull, Jr.

Ross S. Stull Jr. (Brother) passed from this life on Nov. 10, 2021. He was born Dec. 15, 1931, the son of Ross S. Stull Sr. and Daisy M. Stull. He was a lifetime resident and farmer on the family’s century dairy farm located in the Thurmont area. Ross was also a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Utica, and was known as a member of the oyster-patters at the Lewistown Fire Hall, the Graceham Moravian Church and the Faith United Church of Christ. In 2019, he was recognized for 50 years of membership and support by the Frederick County Farm Bureau. Ross loved family reunions, Allis-Chalmers tractors and his favorite white Dodge pickup truck. Surviving are his brother-in-law and caregiver for a number of years, Dr. Raymond Ediger; his niece, Lynnelle Ediger, her husband, Alexander Kordzaia, and his great-nephew, Lexo Kordzaia. He is predeceased by his wife, Janice; his sister, Louise Ediger; and his mother and father. He is remembered by his special friends, Ginger Graybill, Amy, Bill, Alexis and Patrick Morgan, Bill Compton, Charlie Monday, Ria Robinson and Dr. Robert Kaufmann. The Rev. Dr. Joseph A. Donnella II will officiate a celebration of life service Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Utica, 10621 Old Frederick Road, Thurmont, MD 21788. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Utica, or Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701. Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavis fh.com.
