Roxanne Elizabeth Gibson passed away at the age of 68 April 11, 2022. She was born Dec. 11, 1953, in Frederick Maryland. Roxanne was the beloved wife of James R. Gibson “Gov” for 53 years.
Roxanne was an active Jehovah Witness and a former employee of Fort Detrick NCI Club for many years. Roxanne’s greatest treasure was spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and Roxanne enjoyed great conversation.
Roxanne loved having family cookouts, listening to old-school music, singing, dancing and karaoke nights. Roxanne’s interests were decorating her home and shopping, and she loved long evening car rides. Roxanne cherished her precious dogs, Goliath and Lola. Roxanne was always there for anyone who needed her.
Roxanne is survived by her devoted and loving husband, James R. Gibson; children, Daryl Gibson (Lashan), Katrese Smith (Larry), James Robert Gibson III, Melody Naylor (Barry) and Rosetta Thompson; grandchildren, Octavia, Aquavia (Damien), Shameka, Dwyane, Jasmine, Alexis, Cierra, James, Brandon, Marquita (Troy), Natasha and LaQuan; great-grandchildren, Lamar, Kadaysha, Da’myra, Damien, Damiren, Malorrie, Noah, Aniyah, NyKailyn, NyKiaya, JaNyia, Kayden, Kaleb, Omari, Arryn, Kennedy and Phoenix.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Roxanne is survived by her sisters, Gretchen Martin (Earl) and Latisha Logan; brothers, Robert Jackson, Anthony “Tony” Jackson, James Jackson (Brenda) and Ronald Jackson (Pat); devoted niece, Tonya Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Robert Jackson; sister-in-law, Debra Jackson; brother-in-law, Robert Logan; nieces, Starr Jackson and Tamara Whiting.
The family would like to thank you for all the words of comfort. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. May 14 at Middletown Volunteer Fire Co., Activities Building, 1 Fireman’s Lane, Middletown, MD 21769.