Roxanne Manwaring

Roxanne Marie Bowen Manwaring, 59, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).
Born February 24, 1961 in North Little Rock, AR, she was the daughter of the late David Karr Bowen and Dolly Marie Lineberry Bowen.
Roxanne is survived by her husband, business partner, and devoted caregiver, Roger Manwaring. Also surviving are brothers Patrick Bowen (Elaine) of Morgantown, WV and Tim Bowen (Toni Hoover) of Huntingtown, MD. Nephews and nieces are Wright Bowen (Wendy) of Rivesville, WV, Louisa Koch (Brandon) of Port Byron, IL, Everett Bowen of Hangzhou, China, Amanda Bowen Shaffer (Brian) of Port Republic, Maryland, and Daniel Bowen of Ranson, WV. Also surviving is brother-in-law Jack Manwaring (Joanne) of St. Petersburg, FL, their children Keefe (Sarah), Meghan (Jason), and Keara (John), and their grandchildren.
Roxanne was a gifted horticulturalist and businesswoman who created Plantasia, Inc. 35 years ago with her husband. The award-winning company provides lovely plantscapes and Christmas decor to Washington area business locations. Roxanne’s talent with flowers and plants came from her roots in a farming family and her University of Maryland studies.
Roxanne had a fun-loving personality and delighted in surprising neighbors on April Fool’s Day and giving amazing gifts to family and friends.
The Mountain View Diner, owned by Steve and Cheri Petropouleas, was a special hangout for memorable food, friends and staff. She enjoyed nature, birds, and her family of Cocker Spaniels, Satchmo, Joe Cocker, Betty Cocker, Mocha Cocker Latte, and Lady Godiva, who now takes care of Roger at their Pigs Fly Farm.
The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the Frederick Health Hospice and the ALS Center at George Washington University Hospital for their care and guidance during their journey.
Roger expresses his gratitude to sister-in-law Toni Hoover Bowen for her frequent visits, assistance, and great food, as well as the support provided by sister-in-law Elaine and brother-in-law Pat Bowen. The love and support of Stacey Nelson and family was also invaluable.
Although committed to the joy of flowers and plants, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Roxanne’s memory to: Oldies But Goodies Cocker Rescue, Inc. P.O. Box 361 Newington, VA 22122-0361 or www.cockerspanielrescue.com.
A celebration of Roxanne’s life will be arranged at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.keeneybasford.com